The global automotive supercharger market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. An automotive supercharger is an air compressor or blower that increases the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine (ICE) and enhances air mass drawn into cylinders. This helps to burn more fuel during each intake stroke of the engine. An automotive supercharger generally acquires power through the belt, gear, shaft and chains connected to the crankshaft of the engine. It is widely utilized in high-end vehicles, sports cars and motorcycles to maximize power output, reduce exhaust emissions and improve acceleration capability.



The escalating demand for downsizing the engine, in confluence with the increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles, represents one of the key factors stimulating the global automotive supercharger market growth. Moreover, due to the growing environmental concerns, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Consequently, several automotive manufacturers are incorporating superchargers in passenger cars and light-duty trucks to maximize their performance and fuel efficiency.



Apart from this, the growing popularity of electric automotive superchargers in hybrid vehicles for reducing the overall cost acts as another growth-inducing factor. However, lockdowns imposed by the governments of several countries due to the rapidly increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have disrupted the supply chains and temporarily halted the operations of various manufacturing units. As a result, the market has been negatively impacted, but it is expected to revive once lockdown measures are relaxed and normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive supercharger market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A&A Corvette Performance, Ltd., Daimler AG, Eaton Corporation, Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.), Ferrari N.V. (Exor), Ford Motor Company, Honeywell International Inc., Ihi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. , Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA), Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG), Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS), Valeo and Vortech Engineering.



