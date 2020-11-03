Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Polylactic Acid Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polylactic acid manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in polylactic acid market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the polylactic acid market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for polylactic acid has increased due its biodegradable properties and favorable government policies. Polylactic acid is used for a variety of end use industries, such as packaging, bio-medical, textile, agriculture, electronics, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14%. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing government regulation, being environment-friendly, and better mechanical properties as compared to other biopolymers.



Firms that produce polylactic acid are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global polylactic acid suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Polylactic Acid Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the polylactic acid market and rates each polylactic acid producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Natureworks, Total Corbion, Pyramid Bioplastic, Weforyou, Zhejiang Hisun, BASF, Danimer Scientific LLC, and Ralik were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for polylactic acid. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



A total of 60 figures/charts and 6 tables are provided in this 140-pages report to help in your business decisions.



Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share.



Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders and challengers in the polylactic acid market and rates each polylactic acid producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of polylactic acid as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analysis detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of polylactic acid, this report titled "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Polylactic Acid Suppliers" is the industry's comprehensive examination of the polylactic acid producers' competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in packaging, bio-medical, textile, agriculture, electronics, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Natureworks Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Natureworks Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Natureworks Company Statistics

3.2: Polylactic Acid Business Overview

3.2.1: Polylactic Acid Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Polylactic Acid Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Polylactic Acid Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Polylactic Acid Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Total Corbion Profile



5. Pyramid Bioplastic Profile



6. Weforyou Profile



7. Zhejiang Hisun Profile



8. BASF Profile



9. Danimer Scientific LLC Profile



10. Ralik Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbk6xu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900