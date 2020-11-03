Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook in North America to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook in North America to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals" is a comprehensive report on the North America LNG liquefaction industry.



The report provides terminal name, operator name and design liquefaction processing capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended and decommissioned liquefaction terminals in the region by country for the period 2014 to 2024. The report provides new-build LNG liquefaction capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2020 to 2024. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at the country level, wherever available.



Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals in North America with start year up to 2024

Provides capacity data by liquefaction terminals from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals in North America

Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) liquefaction terminals till 2024

Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals in North America

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

Assess key liquefaction terminals data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Market Definition



2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry

2.1 North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of Active LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

2.2 North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data



3. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

3.1 North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country, 2014-2024

3.2 North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

3.3 North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

3.4 North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country



4. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, US

4.1 Recent Developments

4.2 Recent Contracts



5. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Canada

5.1 Recent Developments

5.2 Recent Contracts



6. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Mexico

6.1 Recent Developments

6.2 Recent Contracts



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbdb17



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900