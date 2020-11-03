- Total revenue increased 51 percent to $137.1 million –
- Epidiolex for seizures associated with TSC launched in the U.S. -
- Nabiximols Phase 3 program in MS spasticity now recruiting -
- Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST -
LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced financial results and operating progress for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth in the 3rd quarter despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. Epidiolex meets a serious unmet need within the field of epilepsy and we expect the product to demonstrate continued strong growth in the months and years ahead. The recent expanded indication for the treatment of seizures associated with TSC has been very well received by patients, clinicians and payers,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have also now commenced the pivotal Phase 3 program for nabiximols in the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity, which provides multiple opportunities for an NDA submission, including as early as next year. Beyond nabiximols, we are advancing several clinical-stage pipeline candidates, including the recent start of a Phase 2 trial in schizophrenia.”
FINANCIAL RESULTS
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in clinical trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|480,330
|$
|536,933
|Accounts receivable, net
|80,424
|48,883
|Inventory
|115,036
|85,528
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|44,485
|28,292
|Total current assets
|720,275
|699,636
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|131,204
|127,765
|Operating lease assets
|22,297
|24,916
|Intangible assets
|5,564
|—
|Goodwill
|6,959
|6,959
|Deferred tax assets
|18,123
|18,123
|Other assets
|5,839
|4,850
|Total assets
|$
|910,261
|$
|882,249
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Accounts payable
|$
|17,841
|$
|9,990
|Accrued liabilities
|114,898
|99,374
|Current tax liabilities
|—
|437
|Other current liabilities
|7,549
|7,760
|Total current liabilities
|140,288
|117,561
|Long-term liabilities:
|Finance lease liabilities
|5,219
|5,573
|Operating lease liabilities
|19,607
|21,650
|Other liabilities
|10,699
|11,431
|Total long-term liabilities
|35,525
|38,654
|Total liabilities
|175,813
|156,215
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001;
|374,169,836 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020;
371,068,436 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|575
|570
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,672,237
|1,632,046
|Accumulated deficit
|(866,940
|)
|(837,959
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(71,424
|)
|(68,623
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|734,448
|726,034
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|910,261
|$
|882,249
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Product net sales
|$
|136,846
|$
|90,849
|$
|378,608
|$
|201,312
|Other revenue
|207
|122
|375
|944
|Total revenues
|137,053
|90,971
|378,983
|202,256
|Operating expenses
|Cost of product sales
|7,635
|8,150
|27,112
|19,901
|Research and development
|56,934
|36,301
|148,542
|99,143
|Selling, general and administrative
|85,205
|64,178
|232,282
|181,529
|Total operating expenses
|149,774
|108,629
|407,936
|300,573
|Loss from operations
|(12,721
|)
|(17,658
|)
|(28,953
|)
|(98,317
|)
|Interest income
|208
|2,249
|1,727
|6,646
|Interest expense
|(269
|)
|(272
|)
|(850
|)
|(805
|)
|Other income
|-
|-
|-
|104,117
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(1,796
|)
|1,889
|(430
|)
|2,801
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(14,578
|)
|(13,792
|)
|(28,506
|)
|14,442
|Income tax (benefit)expense
|(2,390
|)
|(35
|)
|475
|(1,485
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(13,757
|)
|$
|(28,981
|)
|$
|15,927
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.04
|Diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.04
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|376,281
|372,246
|375,218
|371,286
|Diluted
|376,281
|372,246
|375,218
|376,985
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(28,981
|)
|$
|15,927
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(132
|)
|(418
|)
|Share-based compensation
|40,446
|35,633
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,144
|7,096
|Gain from sale of priority review voucher
|—
|(104,117
|)
|Other
|27
|39
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(31,654
|)
|(37,691
|)
|Inventory
|(31,184
|)
|(37,561
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(8,466
|)
|(14,869
|)
|Other assets
|2,369
|2,968
|Accounts payable
|8,116
|(1,161
|)
|Current tax liabilities
|(8,570
|)
|(601
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|18,030
|29,176
|Other liabilities
|(2,459
|)
|(1,943
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(33,314
|)
|(107,522
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher
|—
|104,117
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(14,259
|)
|(29,915
|)
|Additions to capitalized software
|(2,365
|)
|(1,183
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(6,404
|)
|—
|Net cash (used) provided by in investing activities
|(23,028
|)
|73,019
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,577
|2,878
|Payments in connection with common stock withheld for employee tax obligation
|(1,827
|)
|—
|Payments on finance leases
|(221
|)
|(317
|)
|Payments on landlord financing obligation
|(430
|)
|(404
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(901
|)
|2,157
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|640
|(4,469
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(56,603
|)
|(36,815
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|536,933
|591,497
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|480,330
|$
|554,682
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Income taxes paid
|9,106
|7,052
|Interest paid
|530
|805
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash information:
|Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,204
|1,534
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating liabilities
|507
|—
