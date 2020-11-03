Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Home Appliances Market by Products (Refrigerators, Freezers, Dishwashing & Washing Machine, Cookers & Ovens, Vacuum Cleaners, ect.) by Distribution Channels, and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Home Appliance Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 130 Billion by the end of year 2026.



The China home appliances market is growing at the highest growth rate around the world. With more advances in technology and easy availability of raw material at affordable prices, the nation is propelling in the home appliance market. Rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income and high demand for home appliance in rural areas of China are the other factors for this growth.



The use of advanced technologies such as WI-FI and Bluetooth in the Chinese home appliance that can be accessed through smartphones and tablets are attracting tech-savvy consumers. Home appliances in China are becoming environmentally friendly and energy-efficient with new designs and advance features, the market of products like washing machines and refrigerators are growing due to premiumization trends in the country.



The contribution of ecommerce websites for the growth of home appliances in China is an added advantage with the comparison of products, competitive pricing, lucrative discount, and offers doorstep delivery. Moreover, Chinese manufacturing companies are producing quality products to fulfill local demand as they are ahead in technological innovation, have extensive distribution networks, and sell home appliance products in affordable pricing.



Subsidy by the Chinese Government



To boost the home appliances market, the Chinese government is providing subvention up to 13 percent of product price with a limit up to RMB 800 per product. This initiative was started in April 2019, for home appliances which meet the criterion for environmental and energy consumption. Some provincial government started this intuitive in January 2019, such as the Beijing municipal government provides subsidy from 8 percent to 20 percent for 15 different products.



Initiatives of Chinese Companies



Over that period, several local companies have risen, delivering accessible products to price-sensitive Chinese consumers, while also infusing the latest epoch of home appliances with intelligent connectivity to construct Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems within the home. With the growing household market in China, Midea generated more than $ 40 billion revenue in the year 2019 with leading products, including residential and commercial air conditioners, along with dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators.



Midea's smart home division focuses on linking entire sections of the home, with an intelligent health procedure to monitor air temperature and humidity, formaldehyde concentration, and other environmental factors. Another home appliance company Haier launched U+ App in June 2019. Through this mobile app, users can get information on water temperature and quality in a locality. The washing machine can provide customized washing solution by recognizing the brand and material of garments as well as brand and density of the washing liquid.



COVID-19 affecting China Home Appliances Market



Home appliances market in China has been affected due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic; it has brought unprecedented defiance to China's in lying demand and export orders. Home appliance companies have been resuming operation and then taking a break since March 2020. Pandemic COVID-19 has affected home appliances sales in China. The comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 effect on the China Home Appliances Market is provided in our research report.

Companies Covered in the Report

LG Corp

Electrolux

Phillips

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. China Home Appliance Market & Volume

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. China Home Appliance Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Distribution Channels

6.3 By Company Share



7. China Home Appliance Volume Share Analysis

7.1 By Products

7.2 By Distribution Channels



8. Products - China Home Appliance Market and Volume

8.1 Refrigerators

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 Freezers

8.3 Dishwashing Machines

8.4 Washing Machine

8.5 Cookers & Ovens

8.6 Vacuum Cleaners

8.7 Small Kitchens Appliances

8.8 Coffee Machines

8.9 Microwave Ovens

8.10 Electric Kettles



9. Distribution Channels - China Home Appliance Volume

9.1 Market

9.1.1 Online

9.1.2 Offline

9.2 Volume

9.2.1 Online

9.2.2 Offline



10. Merger & Acquisitions



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Development

11.3 Sales Analysis

LG Corp

Electrolux

Phillips

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group

