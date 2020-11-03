Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Preferences For Bed Linen in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report unfolds the priorities of bed linen consumers expressed through various online mediums such as social media, review websites and forums.



Major players operating in the country include Boll & Branch, Brooklinen, California Design Den and CGK Unlimited among others.

What is covered in the report?



1. Introduction and a brief overview of the bed linen usage in the USA

2. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

3. Analysis of thousands of user conversations happening on social media, review websites and forums

4. Detailed insights into the preferences of bed linen consumers in the USA

5. Analysis of each top category adoption drivers

6. Drill down into each of the category adoption drivers along with the key themes of discussions

7. Sneak peek into the hot topics of discussion around the adoption of bed linen in USA



Key report benefits:



1. Gain a better understanding of the bed linen users in the USA

2. To assess the priorities of bed linen consumer in the USA

3. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of bed linen users in the USA

4. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

5. Understand major competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

This report aims to cover:



1. Introduction to bed linen

2. Analysis of online consumer conversations

3. Top adoption drivers - why do Consumers adopt bed linen in the US

4. Consumer verbatim - hear what Consumers say

5. Brand equity - comparison of leading brands

6. Topics of discussion - what are Consumers talking about?

Companies Mentioned



Boll & Branch

Brooklinen

California Design Den

CGK Unlimited

