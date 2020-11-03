Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Video Game Market & Forecast, by Category (Mobile, Download, Online Games, Gaming Networks), Users, Age Group, Gender, Income, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this analysis, the South Korea Video Game Market will be US$ 9.8 Billion by the year 2026.



South Korea is the world's 4th largest market for video games. About half the population of the country plays games on their smartphone. From the past several decades, gaming has been a staple of South Korean culture. South Korea teenagers and adults have habits of playing games and head towards nearby LAN game centers after school. South Korea deeply embedded competitive gaming has become mass culture, making it an excellent breeding environment for a vibrant and highly lucrative pro-gaming scene.



After the host of the 2nd World Cyber Games in South Korea in 2002, the government has become serious regarding the video game industry in the country. Before the adoption of professional gaming in other parts of the world, the South Korean government had devoted television channels too early so that the Korean country would lead the world. Internet cafes, called PC bangs, are essential locations for young adults in their social life. They go there to play games, talk and socialize on camera.



The video game's main problems are its addiction; many studies in Korea have shown the link between video game addiction and psychological disorders like depression and anxiety. Thus, the Korean government has invested substantial sums in new hospitals, programs, and community groups to reduce the problem due to concerns of widespread video game addiction affecting players' health protection and despite numerous accidents related to it. The government took a measure and enforced the Cinderella Act that bans playing video games from midnight to early morning.



South Korea's largest giant Netmarble Games, launched its new mobile MMORPG, A3: Still Alive, which was available for local users since March 2020. Another largest video game giant Nexon launched its new mobile role-playing game V4 in September 2019, which was the company's most highly anticipated massively multiplayer online role-playing game. By this, the company aims to attract users in local as well as abroad as seeing other mobile action games like HIT and OVERHIT.

