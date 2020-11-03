Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Farming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart farming market is poised to grow by $ 2.17 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The report on smart farming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of low-cost cloud services and smart farming helps in increasing the overall yield. In addition, the availability of low-cost cloud services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart farming market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landcapes. This study identifies growing need to monitor weather and climatic changes as one of the prime reasons driving the smart farming market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart farming market vendors that include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Bayer AG, Deere & Co., Farmers Edge Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc.

Also, the smart farming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Automation and control systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Soil and crop management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fleet management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Storage and irrigation management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ag Leader Technology
  • AGCO Corp.
  • Bayer AG
  • Deere & Co.
  • Farmers Edge Inc.
  • Raven Industries Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Telit Communications Plc
  • Trimble Inc.
  • TSI Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3egps

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900