The smart farming market is poised to grow by $ 2.17 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
The report on smart farming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of low-cost cloud services and smart farming helps in increasing the overall yield. In addition, the availability of low-cost cloud services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The smart farming market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landcapes. This study identifies growing need to monitor weather and climatic changes as one of the prime reasons driving the smart farming market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart farming market vendors that include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Bayer AG, Deere & Co., Farmers Edge Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc.
Also, the smart farming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
