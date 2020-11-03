Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Farming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart farming market is poised to grow by $ 2.17 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



The report on smart farming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of low-cost cloud services and smart farming helps in increasing the overall yield. In addition, the availability of low-cost cloud services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The smart farming market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landcapes. This study identifies growing need to monitor weather and climatic changes as one of the prime reasons driving the smart farming market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart farming market vendors that include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Bayer AG, Deere & Co., Farmers Edge Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc.



Also, the smart farming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Automation and control systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Soil and crop management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fleet management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage and irrigation management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corp.

Bayer AG

Deere & Co.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Telit Communications Plc

Trimble Inc.

TSI Inc.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3egps

