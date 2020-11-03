NORTH HILLS, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opposition and support for President Trump remains starkly divided during this pivotal time in politics. In 2016, following Trump’s successful run for office, lifelong friends, Stephen Barry, a lawyer and Trump champion, and Marc Z. Lieberman, a doctor and “Never Trump” advocate, set forth a healthy and productive debate and released these enlightening interactions in the new book, “Defending Trump: A Debate on the Trump Presidency in Real Time”. Communicating their debate through text messages, Barry offers a combative, but thoughtful defense of the Trump presidency against Lieberman’s anti-Trump texts on developments in the news. Their 50-year friendship withstands countless disputes as they wittingly cover people, practices, laws and social viewpoints in real-time as their humor and opinions, backed by law and experience, share the limelight in this must-read.

From allegations of Russian collusion, impeachment, the initial coronavirus response, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the character and credibility of many of our elected leaders, no conversation is off-limits. Readers will be intrigued by Barry and Lieberman’s debates regarding notable events throughout President Trump’s tenure and find them to be credible sources of opinion. As two people who have maintained their friendship despite their drastically different opinions, the book demonstrates that it is possible to have healthy, productive conversations about politics and controversial topics despite sharp disagreements.

Inspired by their passion for politics, Barry compiled their text messages to showcase a healthy debate from professionals on both sides of the aisle regarding the ripple effect the Trump administration has had on America ethically, socially, and politically.

“Although we all have these relationships and exchanges, it’s a delight to be a voyeur into the clash of two enlightened and close childhood friends as they maintain their relationship through their political disputes,” a reviewer wrote about the book, adding, “this book has also served me well as a reminder on numerous issues that now have resurfaced or percolated to the forefront of kitchen table discussions due to the impending election.”

Throughout “Defending Trump: A Debate on the Trump Presidency in Real Time,” readers will admire Barry and Lieberman’s continuing friendship and ability to openly share their opinions on significant issues such as social rights, taxes and controversial moments despite their opposing political beliefs. This refreshing debate will also give insight into the policies Trump has enacted and shine a light on why opinions across the country differ from one to the next.

About the author

Stephen Barry has been a practicing corporate lawyer for more than thirty years. As a lawyer and as a conservative living in a historically blue state, he has developed a passion for debating politics. Marc Z. Lieberman, one of his oldest friends, a doctor and “Never Trumper,” debates the Trump presidency with him in their debut book, “Defending Trump: A Debate on the Trump Presidency in Real Time”. The book is a result of their belief that political debate can remain civil and respectful. Barry currently resides in North Hills, N.Y. with his wife.

