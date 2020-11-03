WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce it will host a multi-session virtual event November 17-19 to introduce its newest and most innovative imaging solutions. Online sessions led by subject matter experts from across the Teledyne Imaging group will cover topics such as machine learning and AI, extreme high-resolution and high-speed imaging, 3D sensing, non-visible and multi-spectral imaging, and high-volume, low-cost CMOS sensors.



Event agenda:

Tuesday November 17, 2020

9:00 AM (ET) – Clarity at High Speed – Performance Imaging

– Performance Imaging 10:30 AM (ET) – Connection is everything – Camera/Data Interfaces

Wednesday November 18, 2020

9:00 AM (ET) – AI & Embedded Vision – Driving System Innovation

– Driving System Innovation 10:30 AM (ET) – New Advances in 3D Sensing

Thursday November 19, 2020

9:00 AM (ET) – Beyond Sight! Non-Visible and Multi-Spectral Imaging

10:30 AM (ET) – Evolving CMOS Sensor Technology

Visit our website to sign up for one or all six advanced technology sessions for a look at the new imaging technology you’ll need to build your next generation vision system.

