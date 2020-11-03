MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, 19% of Quebec residents do not have a family physician. To solve the current shortage problem that is leaving people without care, it is necessary to replace physicians retiring and leaving their practice. Hospitals, in the past, had prevalent problems when it came to training medical students and residents in family medicine. The team of engineers at iMotion Security was called upon to develop a remote training solution that is now revolutionizing U-FMG training facilities all over Quebec.



iMotion Security is proud to be considered the highest quality provider of U-FMG training technology. All U-FMG rooms are designed to be activated on command once the patient has given consent. The use of Milestone XProtect video surveillance platform, combined with high-definition cameras and high-performance microphones, allows senior doctors to observe resident and patient interactions. In the past, the technology used to record sound was deemed inaudible and inadequate. Proven especially beneficial when analyzing a patient’s body language and recording barely inaudible sounds with the exceptional quality and clarity.

The affordable and advanced technology solutions that iMotion provides create superior training grounds by accelerating the time it takes to train medical students and doctors in providing an efficient archiving system and easy-to-use tools. Senior doctors can access recorded training at their own convenience. The enhanced audio and video technology provided by iMotion creates superior results that has enhanced the quality of training. iMotion produces the necessary technology needed to ensure that the succeeding generations of family physicians are prepared and to help eliminate the current shortage issues.

For over seven years iMotion Security has used affordable and efficient technology for U-FMG training rooms, ensuring that the students and residents meet the highest standards possible. It is successfully recognized as the best standard in U-FMG technology. In order to train medical students and residents in becoming family physicians, the College of Family Physicians of Canada believes it is their mission to foster eminent principles, with the main one being the continuity of care for patients. iMotion has modernized and restored U-FMG training in an effective, affordable, and high-quality technology that sustains longevity making it a strong contributor in providing Quebec with the next generation of family physicians.

