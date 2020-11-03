PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced the 2021 Transportation Council Steering Committee officers and members. Elections this year brought strong agency and cross-industry representation across the board, which is critical to achieving the council’s mission of promoting the adoption of interoperable payment systems for transit, tolling, parking and evolving mobility services and technologies.



The Transportation Council is working to accelerate the deployment of standards-based secure payment programs within the transportation industry by engaging in projects that support transportation organization implementation goals for integrated payment systems and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) enablement. The role of the Steering Committee, including its officers and members, is to guide the Transportation Council toward achieving this goal.

“We’re proud to have such vast industry representation in our Transportation Council,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “As we’ve shifted focus to Mobility as a Service (MaaS) implementations, the leaders in this group will be essential to facilitating educational resources on these topics and exploring the challenges and opportunities ahead for the industry.”

The 2021 Transportation Council Steering Committee officers are:

Vice Chair – Mobility: Brian Stein, Brian Stein LLC

Vice Chair – Transportation: Josh Martiesian, Visa

The 2021 Steering Committee members are:

David Block-Schachter, Transit app

David deKozan, Cubic

Brittany Esdaile, Sound Transit

Gary Googins, Vix Technology

Nicole Hansen, Invoke Technologies

Mike Hughes, Worldpay

Kathy Imperatore, Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO)

Amy Jenks, Scheidt & Bachmann

Arash Kahvazadeh, Mastercard

Rhonda Marx, American Express

Tina Morch-Pierre, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)

Murat Omay, Federal Transit Administration (FTA)

Tom Prestia, TransLink

Eric Reese, Bytemark

David Weir, Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC)

Burt Wilhelm, Discover Financial Services

Past council activities and projects led to successful deployments of open payment fare systems in the transit industry and created an improved understanding of multi-modal payment integration. The council also collaborated with the U.S. Payments Forum Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee to promote contactless open payments for transit, helping to bring this technology to the forefront, where it is now being used in New York City and other major metropolitan areas.

Recent Council Resources Include:

Transportation Council participation is open to any Secure Technology Alliance member who wishes to contribute to the Council projects. For more information about the Transportation Council or for more information on becoming a member of the Alliance, please contact the Alliance office via email at info@s e curetechalliance.org .

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalli a nce.org .

