Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 November 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc shares

As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2020–2021, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 69,881 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 April 2020.

Aktia Bank Plc’s share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia’s annual and sustainability report .

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 April–30 September 2020. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of 8.45 euro per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–30 September 2020 with a 10 per cent discount.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 16 November 2020 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 17 November 2020. The number of shares in Aktia will increase by 69,881 shares up to 69,574,173 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.