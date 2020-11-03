Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive remote diagnostics market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2014-2019
Automotive remote diagnostics refers to an automobile system that enables the monitoring of vehicles through a wireless network. The diagnostic equipment is connected to a 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi-based platform that operates and records the data regarding vehicle health.
The data is further analyzed by computer software to provide useful insights. This aids in assessing vehicle performance in real-time, minimizing the service time and preventing further failures. As a result, it is commonly used in passenger and commercial vehicles for automatic crash notification, vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance and vehicle health alert system.
Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth.
The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience.
Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Looking forward, the global automotive remote diagnostics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Diagnostic Equipment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
7 Market Breakup by Connectivity
7.1 3G
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 4G LTE
7.3 Wi-Fi
7.4 Bluetooth
8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial Vehicles
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Automatic Crash Notification
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Vehicle Tracking
9.3 Vehicle Health Alert
9.4 Roadside Assistance
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
