The global automotive remote diagnostics market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2014-2019



Automotive remote diagnostics refers to an automobile system that enables the monitoring of vehicles through a wireless network. The diagnostic equipment is connected to a 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi-based platform that operates and records the data regarding vehicle health.



The data is further analyzed by computer software to provide useful insights. This aids in assessing vehicle performance in real-time, minimizing the service time and preventing further failures. As a result, it is commonly used in passenger and commercial vehicles for automatic crash notification, vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance and vehicle health alert system.



Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth.



The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience.



Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global automotive remote diagnostics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive remote diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive remote diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive remote diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Diagnostic Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity

7.1 3G

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 4G LTE

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.4 Bluetooth



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial Vehicles



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Automatic Crash Notification

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Vehicle Tracking

9.3 Vehicle Health Alert

9.4 Roadside Assistance



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.)

AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH)and Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG)

OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh)

Snap-On Incorporated

Softing AG

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Vector Informatik GmbH.

