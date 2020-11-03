New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud-based Premium-quality Video Solutions Transforming the Global Non-linear Editing Market, 2020–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982267/?utm_source=GNW





NLE is the process of capturing digitized content onto a storage device and editing it non-linearly.In contrast to the linear editing process, NLE allows an editor to randomly access and choose different frames within a single video clip and ‘stitch’ them together, along with any other elements such as pictures, graphics, or audio.



Any editing software typically includes features to enhance the quality of video and create transitions and other customized effects. The average solution also includes the ability to compress the video into various formats suitable for delivery over different media such as the Internet, mobile devices, and optical drives.This NLE market study seeks to answer the following questions: What is the state of the global non-linear editing market? Is it a growing, mature, or declining market? What is the approximate market share for NLE vendors? What are the main growth opportunities for the NLE market and what kind of calls-to-action does the analyst recommend for vendors in the market? What are the technology trends influencing the NLE market? Which vendors are unique in the NLE market? What is the forecast for the growth of the NLE market? What are the drivers and restraints for the global NLE market? What are the pricing trends in the global NLE market and how does the explosion in cloud adoption affect the market?This study focuses and analyzes trends in North America-Latin America (NALA), Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It examines the solutions offered by Adobe, Apple, Avid, Grass Valley, Editshare, Vimond, Blackmagic Design, MAGIX, and other vendors. It also forecasts growth for the 3 main segments of NLE users: broadcast, post-production, and professionals. Each customer segment section discusses regional forecasts and trends, as well as drivers and restraints. This analysis also discusses the effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic on the NLE market within each segment section and how NLE solution vendors are responding to the challenges of social distancing and lockdowns caused by the virus.

Author: Melody Siefken

