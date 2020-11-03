Tampa, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, the leader in Accounts Payable Automation and Enterprise Content Management, will host three digital events during the month of November for businesses looking to streamline their processes and take advantage of unrealized cost-saving opportunities. If you're looking for your chance to kickstart your digital transformation, these webinars are for you.
In observance of Thanksgiving, IntelliChief will be hosting its digital events one week earlier to ensure that attendees have the information they need to plan their AP Automation project in the months leading up to the new year.
(November 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for Infor (LX, XA, LN, BPCS)
Join us for our upcoming webinar Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for Infor. You will learn everything you need to know about the benefits of automated invoice processing in Infor ERPs (LX, XA, LN, BPCS), including:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/112020Infor
(November 18, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Expedite Sales Orders with Automation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)
In our webinar, Expedite Sales Orders with Automation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), you’ll get an in-depth look at how IntelliChief has everything you need to create outstanding customer experiences, streamline operations, solve complex business challenges, improve KPIs, and:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/112020OEBS
(November 19, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Solving Unique AP Problems with Automation for Oracle JD Edwards
Since no two AP Automation projects follow the exact same rules and guidelines, join us for Solving Unique AP Problems with Automation for Oracle JD Edwards to learn how to identify the right AP Automation tool for your company. In this webinar, our experts will cover:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/112020APJDE
About IntelliChief
IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.
As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with all ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.
The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through digital transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.
