According to Precedence Research, the global bag-in-box container market size was valued at US$ 3.04 billion in 2019 and predicted to reach over US$ 5.4 billion by 2027.



Bag-in-Box is an advanced packaging solution that is intended to prolong the shelf life of semi-liquids and liquids. The bag-in-box packaging system was generated as a restructured solution to the complications of packaging paste-textured and liquids food products like water, wine, sauce, juice, fats, purees and oils. This solution offers benefit of full expertise through the packaging process of liquids and other food items across various applications such as accessories and films to bags, boxes and taps, filling lines and others. Bag-in-box is a soft plastic container enclosed with the help of a corrugated box with a marketing print. Bag-in-box solutions provide added supportable choice of packing for countless industries including wine, dairy, juice, liquid eggs and non-food usages including chemicals and motor oil.

Bag-in-box packaging solution is a striking in store promotion intermediate that might aid and attract fresh target groups. Bag-in-box wine packaging offers a greater communication area and can perform as a billboard on shelf for the brand as compared with a wine bottle label. Abundant finishing and printing processes are present to complete a standard or premium look including single-color flexographic, gloss, matte, six-color offset printing, UV varnish, pigments, silver inks; holograms and embossed films among others. A major benefit of the bag-in-box container is its low carbon footprint and eco-friendliness.

Growth Factors

Bag-in-box containers are attaining huge popularity as an apt substitute for stiff packaging products those were used by the packaging business until some years back. Bag-in-box packaging has appeared as competent packaging that allows corporations to diminish the carbon footprint of their productions. Foremost performers in the bag-in-box containers landscape are leveraging this drift in product advertisings and generating a novel brand identity. With consumers and governing organizations asserting the necessity for environmentally viable and harmless packaging, a rising amount of packaging businesses are penetrating into revolutionizing types and materials of biologically friendly packaging.

Report Highlights

Growing concentration on accepting better eco-friendly packaging solutions amidst existence of innumerable regulations concerning the influence on the environment supports the tremendous progress of this market

Great requirement for these packaging products from the food & beverage and industrial products sector further propel the growth of bag-in-box market across Asia Pacific region

North American market growth is expected to fuel by bag-in-box container demand from various application sectors from Canada and the U.S.



Regional Snapshots

Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and India in the Asia Pacific region are assumed to experience substantial growth in the bag-in-box container sector throughout the prediction period. Increasing packaged food and beverages sale due to escalated employed population caused due to rapid industrialization in these nations is flourishing the revenue growth of the market. Proliferating intake of cooking oil products such as sunflower, olive and palm oil due to cholesterol free characteristics caused by fit lifestyle amendment are also accelerating need for bag-in-box packaging solutions across Asia pacific.

Europe is also expected to offer substantial growth in demand for bag-in-box packaging solutions due to expansion of food and beverage sector in this region. Varying consumption patterns of the customers, great levels of urbanization along with swelling acceptance of these types of packaging containers is further bolstering the growth of the market. Augmenting R&D spending by the packaging companies to permit the amalgamation of innovative characteristics such as size and shape is expected to upturn the request for the bag-in-box container during years to come.

Key Players & Strategies

Top most players in the bag-in-box containers backdrop such as DS Smith, Liqui-Box, Smurfit Kappa Group, Scholle IPN, CDF Corporation, Amcor Limited, TPS Rental Systems Ltd., and Optopack Ltd., collectively occupied more than 39% of the total revenue generated by the market in 2019. Foremost players in this marketplace are contending on modernization and development in plastic packaging amenities and improvement of their engineering technologies to uphold their foothold in the industry.

Recent developments accomplished by various market contenders are as follows:

In May 29, 2020, Smurfit Kappa launched ground breaking new Vitop® Blue tap for bag-in-box cleaning products. Further, in April, 2020, it also started to offer new Bag-in-Box filling solution for organic birch sap drink. Company is now collaborated with France based firms named Fée Nature, to deliver a health drink finished from birch sap Bag-in-Box packaging products.

In March 2019, DS Smith’s “Rapak” brand declared the extension of their bag-in-box packaging abilities with deploying the sixth production line at the unit situated in Bulgaria. This enlargement is intended to cater the emergent need for bag-in-box packaging solutions from the numerous customers.

