MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, lab and accreditation information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Palmerton & Parrish, Inc. has selected its Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution to automate and enhance its field reporting and project workflows.



With headquarters in Springfield, MO and three additional offices in Missouri and Oklahoma, Palmerton & Parrish offers geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, subsurface drilling, and geophysical and environmental services. They serve a variety of clients in the public and private sectors including education, healthcare, hospitality and leisure.

Palmerton & Parrish was looking for a solution that would help them improve their efficiency from field data collection to sending reports to clients. They also wanted better oversight of their projects from start to finish and to provide that project information to all their necessary stakeholders.

According to Erin Parrish, vice president of administration, the MetaField solution checked all those boxes. “It is very specific to construction materials testing, so it’s not trying to be all things to all people,” said Parrish. “We could envision our own processes within the product during the demo. We could see that it was going to be a good fit.”

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

“We came from paper-based data collection into MetaField,” said Parrish. “This move has allowed us to see project schedules and where everyone is at in the process even across offices. Project managers also can access their reports without coming into the office.”

“From data collection, to analysis, to final client reporting, engineering firms understand efficiency is key to remaining competitive in a fast-moving market,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “With MetaField, Palmerton & Parrish is transforming its field reporting process from manual data entry to workflow automation, resulting in improved efficiencies and productivity. We are pleased to add Palmerton & Parrish to a growing list of customers that are choosing Agile Frameworks as their trusted technology partner.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com.

Media Contact:

Alan Littman

Agile Frameworks

952-995-2579

alittman@agileframeworks.com