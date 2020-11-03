SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eQuest today announced that it will transform the way people post Internet jobs. Beginning Monday, November 16, 2020, customers with Amazon Echo or Alexa Built-in devices will be able to say, “Alexa, open job posting”. This key command will automatically connect the voice-user to eQuest – which holds the entire catalog of jobs for that customer to access for job posting. The user can then say, “post a job” or “check activity”.



Gartner predicts that, by 2023, 25 percent of employee interactions with applications will be via voice, up from under 3 percent in 2019. Voice interfaces free digital workers from having to use a mouse and keyboard when interacting with business applications. This freedom can benefit workers greatly.

eQuest announced earlier this year that much of its strategy for 2020 and 2021 will be focused on automating the greater percentage of its products. The voice activated release is one many planned for release in the next 18 months.

“We are very excited to bring new technologies to the Human Resources community,” said Bob Jaworski, in charge of eQuest’s ATS and CRM alliances. “Our goal is to automate much of the job posting process. Simplicity is the name of the game.”

Alexa, Echo, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity/Inclusion support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 26th year in business.

