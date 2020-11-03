SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, November 3, 2020 – CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (the “Company) a diversified software and services company, today announced that it will be one of the Platinum Sponsors at the upcoming Microgrid Knowledge 2020 Global Conference, held November 17-19. This is the largest conference that focuses solely on Microgrids, and it will have hundreds of decision makers from all aspects of the industry in attendance. Participants are expected to represent utilities, developers and policymakers interested in microgrids and advanced distributed energy solutions.

As a Platinum Sponsor, the Company will be provided with a number of featured placements within the conference communication and virtual tradeshow environment. CleanSpark was previously asked to participate in an expert roundtable on the future of microgrid controls. Amanda Kabak, CleanSpark’s CTO, will discuss technology advancements surrounding software and controls in the session, and in particular how they are helping optimize microgrids to efficiently achieve greater resiliency and cost savings.

CleanSpark’s CEO Zachary Bradford stated, “Having an existing, long-term relationship with Microgrid Knowledge, this is an opportunity to grow our partnership, and get our sales and business development teams in front of numerous additional prospects. We invest significant resources working with distributed energy, solar, and storage partners, and this forum connects us directly to our main target market. This global conference allows us a means to present to customers seeking microgrids, whether through mVSO for energy modeling and proposals or mPulse controls to optimize a microgrid to enhance savings and resiliency.

Kevin Normandeau, Publisher of Microgrid Knowledge, and organizer of the event said of CleanSpark’s sponsorship, “We were excited to have CleanSpark join as a Platinum Sponsor and add another innovative microgrid technology company to a list of organizations that will be in attendance. Microgrid Global 2020 is our annual event which brings together hundreds of the most advanced energy companies and the decision-makers that want to learn and engage with microgrid technology providers.”

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

About Microgrid Knowledge:

Microgrid Knowledge leads the way providing news on microgrids and distributed energy resources. Microgrid 2020 Global is a highly interactive event for microgrid leaders to meet and shape the course to 2030. Gain insight into the latest opportunities, new business models, and trends in financing and policy. Network with prospects and partners on our sophisticated platform. For more information on the conference, visit: https://microgridknowledge.com/microgrid-2020-conference/

