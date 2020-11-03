TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Canada is partnering with the innovation arm of Cadillac Fairview (CF), Ravel by CF, to provide visitors the opportunity to experience the brand's first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, at select locations in Ontario and British Columbia. The program will be hosted at three retail shopping locations: CF Sherway Gardens, CF Shops at Don Mills and CF Richmond Centre.

Through special invitations or on-site registrations, drivers are invited to a short education session, highlighting the many unique features and technology available in the Taycan, before engaging in a driving session with Porsche's zero-emissions sports car.



"Porsche continues to pursue unique and innovative experiences with our customers," said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. "We are delighted to welcome this partnership with the Cadillac Fairview group and their shared approach to providing exclusive experiences to Canadians in some of the largest metropolitan areas across the country."



"There's no doubt the pandemic has sparked ingenuity and innovation across all industries; transforming the way we think and collaborate," said Jose Ribau, EVP of Digital & Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "Through this partnership with Porsche Canada, we are able to unlock the potential of our unique properties to offer safe and immersive experiences for our community of shoppers and we're thrilled to do so with such an iconic global brand."

Schedule of Taycan test drives at CF properties:

Sherway Gardens: November 4 – 8, 2020

Shops at Don Mills: November 11 – 15, 2020

Richmond Centre: November 25 – 29, 2020



About Cadillac Fairview



Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.



Valued at over $30 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 69 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.



About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.



Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 20 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.



At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.



