As per a study conducted , the global medical gloves market is predicted to reach a value of $20,435.6 million by 2030, progressing at a 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market has been registering growth due to the increasing risk of contagious diseases, rising volume of surgeries, surging geriatric population, growing healthcare spending, and increasing burden of chronic diseases across the globe.



Unlike many other industries, the COVID-19 situation has positively affected the market. Owing to the surge in spread of the pandemic, the requirement for these products has risen considerably all over the world. Medical gloves are an important personal protective equipment and it is mandatory for healthcare professionals to wear them while they are caring for patients affected by the virus. The increasing number of hospitalization due to the spread of this pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the market.



North America has been leading the medical gloves market, geographically, because of the surging requirements for medical gloves from healthcare settings, presence of major players in the region, and surging incidence of COVID-19. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth in the years to come, due to the rising requirement for these gloves from diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals and surging geriatric population.



The key players in the medical gloves market are SUPERMAX Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Halyard Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Cardinal Health Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc., McKesson Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Semprit AG Holding, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Sun Healthcare (M) Sdn Bhd, Ansell Ltd., SHIELD Scientific B.V., Cypress Medical Products LLC, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Robinson Healthcare Ltd., and Dynarex Corporation.

