New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Liquids Storage Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2024 - Asia Spearheads Global Liquids Storage Capacity Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05981808/?utm_source=GNW

Over the next four years, Asia, North America and the Middle East are expected to be the top three regions globally in terms of liquids storage capacity growth. Among countries, the US is expected to lead liquids storage capacity growth by 2024, followed by China and the Indonesia.



Scope

- Historical liquids storage capacities data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

- Annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure on active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects for the period 2020 to 2024

- New-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook for active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects by key countries and companies in a region

- Details of the major planned and announced liquids storage projects globally up to 2024



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the liquids storage projects globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global liquid storage industry

- Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of key liquids storage projects data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects globally

- Assess your competitor’s active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects and capacities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05981808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001