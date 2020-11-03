SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, today announced that they have been recognized for the second consecutive year as a leader in growth and industry innovation by Frost & Sullivan in the Frost Radar report.



The Frost Radar™: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential report investigates the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market to determine industry shifts and strategic growth. Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies based on the following growth and innovation metrics to compile the top 30 leaders:

Innovation Scalability

Research and Development

Product Portfolio

Mega Trends Leverage

Customer Alignment

Growth Pipeline

Vision and Strategy

Sales and Marketing

Star2Star was ranked amongst the top 30 providers chosen from 120 contenders. Key success factors for the top 30 included growth and innovation leadership, notable 2019 accomplishments, projected technology development roadmap success, and effective go-to-market strategies. In Star2Star’s case, their inclusion was also based on their unique Business Voice and Business Voice+ platforms and partner-centric sales model which empowers partner businesses to capitalize on the continuously growing cloud services market.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on the Frost Radar for the second year in a row,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are continuously striving to evolve as a cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions provider, to better serve the needs of our partners and customers. Recognition of our efforts in this prestigious report validates our efforts; we look forward to delivering even better solutions and services year after year!”

"With the pandemic and the need for physical distancing, businesses see the value of digital technologies, including modern cloud communications and collaboration solutions in a whole new light,” said Elka Popova, Vice President of Information and Communications at Frost & Sullivan and author of the Frost Radar report. “Demand for cloud meetings, messaging and UCaaS is at an all-time high, as businesses seek ways to keep remote workers productive and stay engaged with customers despite disruptions. Star2Star's cloud services provide the functionality, reliability and flexibility businesses need to maintain operational continuity. For its consistent innovation and growth, Star2Star has been featured among 30 leading providers in Frost Radar on the North American hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market."

To read the full report, visit www.Star2Star.com .

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, IHS Markit Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.