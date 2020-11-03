Roanoke, VA, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 35th anniversary of The Flood of 1985 approaches, a unique partnership has emerged to seek flood safety improvements. The Commonwealth of Virginia, through the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), with support from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate, has collaborated with the City of Roanoke in a flood sensor project. CIT has identified Roanoke as an ideal location for flood sensors in Virginia, based on the history of flooding throughout the valley and the City’s existing flood resiliency efforts. These flood sensors would provide real-time, web-based information on flooding conditions that City staff can use in a variety of ways, such as evacuating flood-prone homes, proactively closing roadways, and floodplain management.

“I experienced the Flood of 1985 first-hand, and vividly remember the light of heroism demonstrated during that dark time,” said Chuck Kirby, CIT Vice President of Smart Communities. “It is a privilege for CIT to provide vital smart communities technology, such as Intellisense Flood Sensors, that can save lives and reduce property damage when flooding occurs.”

“The City of Roanoke will never forget The Flood of 1985,” said Robert S. Cowell, Jr., City Manager. “We learned many lessons from that tragic event in our history. Thanks to emerging flood sensor technology leveraged by dedicated staff, the City of Roanoke is working hard to protect its citizens during local flooding.”

Intellisense Systems, Inc. manufactures the Flood Sensors supplied by CIT, on behalf of DHS, to the City of Roanoke. Intellisense creates advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Its systems are enhanced with software, adding intelligence so raw data can be translated into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Intellisense offers off-the-shelf products and custom development services. Intellisense has been qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve both government and commercial customers.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies to create high-paying jobs throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT, a nonprofit corporation, has been a primary driver of advocating for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth. CIT accelerates next-generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, and market development initiatives. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement on behalf of Virginia Entrepreneurship & Economic Development. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: www.cit.org | You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

