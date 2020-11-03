CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced that its Humantech office in Ann Arbor, Michigan has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® in Metropolitan Detroit. This is the eighth year VelocityEHS’ Humantech office has received this designation, which honors organizations that display an innovative and thoughtful approach to human resource practices and employee enrichment.



“The resilience and determination demonstrated by our team during the COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the long-standing belief that we have the best people at VelocityEHS,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS’ Humantech. “It’s an honor to be recognized for this award and confirms the commitment our team members have for each other, our customers, and our communities.”

The annual awards program evaluates companies based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more through employee surveys. Selected companies were honored at a virtual event on October 27, 2020.

“Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

VelocityEHS’ Humantech ergonomics solutions help companies reduce musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk with comprehensive online training and management system and artificial intelligence motion-capture technology. By combining the expertise of its distinguished team of board-certified ergonomists with cutting-edge technology, VelocityEHS’ approach has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance.

“We believe people are the foundation of any business—they are the focus of ours. As a result, we have the best people performing their best work every day. Achieving this acknowledgement means the team members of VelocityEHS value trust, collaboration, and teamwork, and they feel work should be fun,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS.

To learn more about open job positions visit VelocityEHS’ career page.

VelocityEHS software simplifies key aspects of EHS management, delivering high-quality, reliable, easy-to-use solutions to customers across industries and around the world. Visit www.EHS.com to learn more.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

