LONDON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s filgrastim biosimilars market report, oncology is the largest segment of the filgrastim biosimilars market by application, accounting for 61.3% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, oncology is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the filgrastim biosimilars market, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. The drugs may also be used to increase the number of hematopoietic stem cells in the blood before collection for use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Filgrastim treatment is also used for treating other diseases such as chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency and infectious diseases.



Pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards biosimilar drug development. Pharma companies had focused on small molecules for decades, but the rate of innovation in that field has slowed dramatically, leading to the shift towards biosimilars. These research and development (R&D) activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials for biosimilars. R&D is being carried out by market leaders in the biosimilars market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the form of new and effective biosimilars. The unmet needs with respect to chronic disease therapies help pharmaceutical companies to innovate and develop biologic molecules. For instance, Amgen and Kirin Holdings Company are developing a filgrastim biosimilar which stimulates the growth of white blood cells to treat neutropenia, a common adverse event in patients receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II clinical study for breast cancer patients. In June 2020, Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical company, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to introduce its biosimilar drug for lowering the incidence of infection as manifested by febrile neutropenia in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anticancer drugs. This shift of course drives the biosimilars market. Other filgrastim biosimilars market trends that help its growth include big pharma companies investing in the biosimilar drugs market due to the potential for higher profits, as well as increased mergers and acquisitions to increase production capabilities and market reach.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change covers major filgrastim biosimilars companies, filgrastim biosimilars market share by company, filgrastim biosimilars manufacturers, filgrastim biosimilars infrastructure market size, and filgrastim biosimilars market forecasts. The report also covers the global filgrastim biosimilars market and its segments.

The global filgrastim biosimilars market size reached a value of nearly $785.33 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $785.33 million in 2019 to $860.12 million in 2023 at a rate of 2.30%. The growth is mainly due to the patent expiration of filgrastim biologics and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow to $984.23 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.97% and then reach $1,279.86 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.39%.

Although the filgrastim biosimilars industry sees growth, the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulted in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. Further, biopharmaceuticals and biosimilar manufacturers have shifted their resources towards finding a treatment for the coronavirus, which has delayed the production of new and existing filgrastim biosimilar products. Some biosimilar developers have also entered their non-biosimilar products into the development stage in efforts to find a treatment for COVID-19. The development of some filgrastim biosimilars in the pipeline are also halted as companies continue trying to develop biosimilars that can combat the virus. Some filgrastim biosimilars are also being used to treat COVID-19 infected patients.

Besides this, due to lockdown measures, social distancing protocols and staff shortages, authorities such as the US FDA are delaying the approval of biosimilars, including filgrastim biosimilars. Additionally, primary care patient visits, preventive treatments, diagnostic interventions and nonurgent surgical procedures all trended downward during the pandemic, causing financial hurdles and potential long-term, negative clinical consequences, which will negatively affect the filgrastim biosimilars market.

The overall redirection of resources from filgrastim biosimilars development towards coronavirus treatments is currently a hurdle, but one that can be overcome over the next few years.

