MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimberly, the UK’s No 1 SaaS Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform provider, announces that the company has been awarded the New Tech Partner of the Year by BigCommerce at their Annual Partner Awards. The ceremony was featured as part of the BigCommerce 2020 Partner Summit, held virtually due to the current pandemic.

The New Tech Partner of the Year Award was presented to Pimberly because it features a superior user experience, outstanding customer reviews and high customer adoption. Pimberly was selected from the BigCommerce global partner network, which consists of 2,000 digital agencies and 800 technology vendors.

Bruce Wright, VP Sales at Pimberly, said, “Winning this award is a great achievement and a true reflection on the hard work that we’ve done alongside the team at BigCommerce. All of us here at Pimberly are delighted with the win and we’re looking forward to continuing to develop this partnership.”

The award continues a great year for the partnership between Pimberly and BigCommerce.

Earlier this year, Pimberly announced the release of their BigCommerce-Pimberly API Connector. With real-time updates for product data, this rapidly speeds up time to market and ensures consumers receive accurate and engaging product information, driving higher conversion and sales.

The BigCommerce-Pimberly API Connector enables companies to streamline many of their manual product data processes including automated promotions/campaigns, rolling out new brands online in minutes – not weeks – and rapid deployment of multichannel/multi country strategies to become truly global.

To find out more about the Connector, please visit https://pimberly.com/bigcommerce-connector

About Pimberly

Pimberly is an innovative SaaS-based Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform. Based in Manchester, UK, Pimberly helps businesses to expand their online sales rapidly through managing their product information more efficiently. The platform allows retailers, brands, distributors, and manufacturers to harness and enrich large, complex volumes of product data, across multiple channels and regions – enabling them to get products to more markets, faster and deliver high growth in online revenues.

www.pimberly.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London.

www.bigcommerce.com

