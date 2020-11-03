Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is excited to announce Michael Swartz, President & Founder of Health Karma, was recently featured as a guest on the Outcomes Rocket Podcast.



The show is hosted by Saul Marquez, founder of the Outcomes Rocket Podcast, which is one of the nation’s leading podcasts in healthcare.

Outcomes Rocket perfectly aligns with Health Karma’s mission to reimagine the healthcare experience and give people a more consumer-centric way to manage their health. In this episode of Outcomes Rocket, Michael shares what drives his passion of helping consumers make sense of health care. In this podcast, he also discusses how his company is driving transformation by creating a single place that people can turn to manage their health. Health Karma wants to empower consumers to make the right decisions for themselves. Michael shares how Health Karma partners with employers, benefiting companies that had previously experienced difficulty finding the right plan for its employees.

Outcomes Rocket is a podcast all about improving outcomes and business success for today's healthcare leaders as well as patients. As the shared knowledge hub for healthcare's toughest problems, their goal is to help inspire and guide their listeners to improve patient outcomes and experience business success in healthcare.

“Our goal is to improve outcomes and share innovations that help move us forward in the business of healthcare. Our community is inspired by leaders like Michael, President of Health Karma who we recently hosted on the podcast. His vision for the empowered healthcare consumer, coupled with the technology and team he’s working with will create long lasting results for all of us. Big kudos go to the Health Karma team for paving the way to a new health consumer friendly future.”

“It's exceptional that one of the nation's leading podcasts in healthcare recognizes and appreciates Health Karma and can see the hard work that we have put into building the healthcare experience that everyone deserves,” said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “Since inception of Health Karma, we have been on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by using data and technology to help everyone find healthcare providers, services and tools that empower them to make the best decisions along their healthcare journey. I think what Saul has built at Outcomes Rocket truly shines a light on the need to improve the healthcare industry today."



You can listen to the episode here .

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

