Since the last few years, there has been a sharp rise in the penetration of the internet all over the world. This has, in turn, caused a massive surge in data consumption, which has subsequently pushed up the requirement for high speed internet networks across the world. With the growing popularity of online streaming services and the emergence of the IoT, big data, and cloud, the consumption of data will rise even more in the coming years.

Additionally, people and businesses nowadays demand full-time access to application services and the data stored in data centers, which is further boosting the requirement for zero or minimum latency. As a result, several organizations across various industries are increasingly developing edge data centers, which allow them to curb latency and enhance the customer experience. These data centers are basically smaller facilities situated near the populations that they serve. They connect to multiple data centers or a bigger central data center.

By processing and analyzing data close to the end users, edge data centers allow companies to considerably reduce latency and improve the speed of business operations. This way these data centers enhance the customer experience. The soaring mobile data traffic in various countries, on account of the increasing usage of IoT devices and smartphones, is massively boosting the requirement for these data centers in order to manage the ballooning volumes of data being generated in those countries.

According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index: Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast Update 2017–2022 report published in February 2019, “the mobile data traffic has been estimated at nearly 26.8 exabytes per month in 2019, and it is predicted to reach over 77.5 exabytes per month by 2022.” Apart from the growing mobile data traffic, the rising over-the-top (OTT) traffic is also propelling the demand for edge data centers across the globe.

According to Cisco, the global IP (internet protocol) gaming, multimedia, and video streaming traffic is predicted to increase from 75% to over 81% of the total internet traffic in the world from 2019 to 2021, which will, in turn, augment the requirement for edge data centers in the future years. Because of these reasons, the global edge data center market will grow, in valuation, from $5.3 billion to $53.1 billion from 2019 to 2030.

The market is also predicted to advance at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2020 and 2030. Solutions and services are the two main categories, under the component segment of the edge data center market. Between them, the solutions category will exhibit higher growth in the market in the coming years. This category is further classified into cooling, IT racks & enclosure, storage, networking equipment, data center infrastructure management (DCIM), and power and uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

Due to the rising requirement for maintaining optimal temperatures in the data center facilities, the adoption of cooling systems and other technologies will rise at the fastest rate, which will consequently cause the fastest growth of the cooling category in the market in the future years. According to the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) edge data center market will be very prosperous in the forthcoming years.

The expansion of the market in this region will be driven by the rising internet penetration and rapid digitization, especially in the developing countries such as China, Indonesia, and India. According to the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the country was home to over 504 million internet users as of November 2019. Further, the organization found that there was a 12% rise in the number of internet users in the country from March to November 2019.

