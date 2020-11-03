LAUREL, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrow Funds announced today that the Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSE Arca: QVM) will close following a review of market demand. The Arrow Investments Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of QVM. The Fund’s last day of trading will be November 9, 2020, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on November 16, 2020.



About Arrow: Arrow Funds, including the exchange traded product line ArrowShares, is a company that offers targeted portfolio solutions for ever-changing markets. The company’s vision is to be recognized as the leading provider of alternative and tactical investment solutions with a focus on education, research and client service as the cornerstones. To learn more, visit www.ArrowFunds.com.

Before investing, please read the prospectus and shareholder reports to learn about the investment strategy and potential risks. Investing involves risks, including the potential for loss of principal. An investor should consider the fund’s investment objective, charges, expenses and risks carefully before investing. The funds may not be suitable for all investors. This and other information about the fund is contained in the fund’s prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-877-277-6933.

Content reviewed by an affiliate, Archer Distributors, LLC. AD-110220