LONDON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth, the growing demand for immunity-boosting foods and beverages during the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the immunity-boosting food products market size in an attempt to build resilience against the virus. The global immunity-boosting food products market is expected to grow from $830 billion in 2019 to more than $1 trillion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



The coronavirus is spreading at a rapid pace across the world and has negatively impacted many industries in its wake. The disease has also caused elevated health consciousness among consumers, who are increasingly looking for healthy alternatives in food and beverages to boost immunity and reduce their chances of suffering with the virus. The demand for immunity boosting food products and beverages has increased since the pandemic began as they offer high nutritional and health and wellness value. Natural-food manufacturers and plant-based nutrition product manufacturers are investing in new product development to cater to the increasing demand of consumers towards immunity boosting products.

Consumers are increasingly preferring foods rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin D, which play a major role in strengthening one's immunity. People who have been infected with COVID-19 are being given Vitamin C through IV (intravenous therapy). Further, consumers are also substituting high sugar drinks and carbonated drinks with functional beverages, as it has become a ‘health trend’ in 2020, and is viewed as a precautionary step towards curbing the effects of the virus.

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, immunity boosting food products market segments, and geographies, immunity boosting foods market trends, immunity boosting food products market drivers, immunity boosting foods market restraints, immunity boosting foods market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The immunity boosting food products market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.99% of the total market. Major players in the market include Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Dole Food Company, Inc. and Olam International.

Player-adopted strategies in the immunity boosting food products industry include developing innovative immunity-boosting products, strategic acquisition of emerging and innovative companies, expanding business presence in developing markets, strategic partnerships, and joint ventures with established companies and distribution partnerships with existing players.

