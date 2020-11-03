New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defibrillator Market Research Report: By Type, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982505/?utm_source=GNW



There has been a sharp rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases all over the world over the last few years. This is because of the rising consumption of fast foods and high-calorie food times, increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles, rising incidence of smoking, and soaring obesity levels around the world. Moreover, the increasing stress levels being caused due to the rising peer pressure, growing financial responsibilities, and long working hours, especially in the developing countries, are further augmenting the incidence of various heart-related ailments and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is, in turn, boosting the global demand for defibrillators.



As per the findings of the World Health Organization (WHO), “CVDs are the major cause of death, globally. In 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died due to CVDs, representing 31% of the total deaths, globally. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke.” Similarly, as per the 2017 report Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics published by the American Heart Association (AHA), in the U.S., one out every three people die because of a CVD every year, which equals to, the deaths of nearly 800,000 people every year.



The Nature Reviews Cardiology journal published an article titled ‘Causes and Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death in the Elderly’ in 2013, which stated that sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) was one of the major causes of death in geriatric people in the U.S. This was because of the high incidence of CHDs, congestive heart failure (CHF), and systolic dysfunction in the elderly people. Due to these factors, the sales of defibrillators are rising rapidly throughout the world. As a result, the revenue of the global defibrillator market is predicted to grow from $9,621.2 million to $20,281.6 million from 2019 to 2030.



Hence, it can be said without any hesitation that the sales of defibrillators will surge all over the world in the upcoming years, because of the growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the presence of a soaring geriatric population in many countries around the world.

