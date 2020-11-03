GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S

Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen, Bond Market

Ticker: GGKONG; ISIN: DK0030444401

For release: 3 November 2020

Redemption of bonds

In continuation of the company announcement dated 8 October 2020, it is hereby announced that the Company today has entered into a loan agreement (subject to standard terms and conditions) with a Danish, institutional lender to refinance the issued bond which is therefore still expected to be redeemed in full on the Maturity Date 16 November 2020.

