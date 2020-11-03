Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist Mahdi Taha, DO, FACOI, FACP. He is providing care to patients at the FCS Delray location at 5130 West Linton Blvd., Suite B-4, Delray Beach, FL.



Dr. Taha earned his medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, NY. After completing his residency in internal medicine at the Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, OK, he was awarded a fellowship at Cancer Treatment Centers of America through Oklahoma State University, where he was named medical oncology chief fellow.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Taha volunteered for the American Red Cross Haiti Disaster Relief team, where he cared for patients in Port-Au-Prince. After returning from Haiti, he worked as an associate medical director at Octapharma Plasma Center, Inc. in Atlanta, GA, as an adjunct clinical professor for the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA and as lead medical oncologist at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Research Center. Dr. Taha received the Georgia Trend Magazine “40 Under 40 for 2019” award and the Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Dr. Taha has a strong interest in research with a focus in prostate, lung and pancreatic cancers. He has served on various research committees and participated as principal investigator during several clinical trial studies. Dr. Taha has given presentations at conferences including the ACOI National Convention Case Presentation in San Antonio, Texas, which won the First Place National Award, and serves as a medical consultant for Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, CBS – “Atlanta Plugged In,” Genentech BioOncology and Merck Pharmaceutical Inc.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “Dr. Taha exhibits a true passion for cancer research. With his track record of educating the community about health and medicine, he will be a strong addition to our new, state-of-the-art Delray practice.”

“Dr. Taha shows admirable interest in clinical research, as demonstrated by his involvement in numerous clinical trials as lead investigator,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan. “Our patients will benefit immensely from his expertise in cancer care and research. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS,” Dr. Gordan concluded.

