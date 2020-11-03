Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Wearable Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK wearable sensors market is estimated to register a CAGR of about 39.50% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The major trend driving the UK wearable sensor market is miniaturization and improved communication capabilities, which enable their integration into various devices and machines without compromising other functionalities. The market is also stimulated due to the rising awareness of health and fitness, where wearable sensors play a vital role. Innovations in fields as diverse as connectivity, sensor technology, material and data sciences, robotics, and e-textiles, are driving rapid advances in wearables sensors in a broad range of consumer and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. With the increasing expectation of being connected anytime and anywhere, wearable sensor technology has grown to be one of the biggest growing industries in the United Kingdom. New opportunities in the market, such as the internet of things (IoT) and smart mobile devices, have accelerated the development of wearables since they provide many benefits to users.
Key Market Trends
Healthcare Sector Expected to Occupy the Highest Market Share
The demand for wearables with health applications is firmly on the surge in the United Kingdom. As patients are increasingly utilizing wearable technology and mobile apps in health monitoring and management, healthcare service administration is changing. The digitization of healthcare is being realized, with many providers and patients already utilizing AI-powered healthcare services, including home-based diagnostics, and virtual health assistants.
Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Vital Signs
Wearable devices have emerged as rapidly developing technologies that have the potential to change people's lifestyles and improve their wellbeing, decisions, and behaviors as well as enhance core business processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 PESTLE Analysis
4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Wearables industry in the United Kingdom
4.7 Wearable Sensor Landscape Analysis - List of emerging startups and Investor Activity
4.8 Market Opportunities
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Application Type (Wearable Sensors)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Infineon Technologies UK Ltd
6.1.2 STMicroelectronics Ltd
6.1.3 Panasonic UK Ltd.
6.1.4 NXP Semiconductors UK Ltd
6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd
6.1.6 Siemens PLC
6.1.7 Texas Instruments UK
6.1.8 Analog Devices International
6.1.9 ABB Ltd.
6.1.10 Ilika PLC
6.1.11 Knowles Precision Devices
6.1.12 dorsaVi Ltd
6.1.13 Maxim Integrated Products UK Ltd
6.1.14 DFRobot (RobotShop)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7s2k0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: