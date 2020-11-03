VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to announce that the company’s stock will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “PULL” on November 5, 2020.



“There currently is a tremendous consumer demand for natural health products with the ability to immediately enhance our quality of life. With Health Canada officially granting Pure Extracts a Standard Processing License under the Cannabis Act, this has put us on a path to deliver full-spectrum oil products by the end of Q4, 2020” said chief executive officer Ben Nikolaevsky. “Our trading debut on the CSE is another vote of confidence in our ability to effectively meet the needs of consumers focused on receiving cannabis, hemp and functional mushroom products.”

Pure Extracts would like to thank its expert tradespeople who worked tirelessly on the its state-of-the-art facility in Pemberton, BC, its team of dedicated employees, and the investors who have financed the company for a total $9.45MM CAD allowing it to become a world-class, plant-based extraction company.

About Pure Extracts

Pure Extracts was incorporated under the BCBCA and has its offices and operations in Pemberton, British Columbia. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Pure Extracts is undertaking the operations of toll processing, white labelling, and developing its own private label of products incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils. Additionally, Pure Extracts is presently expanding its business to include functional mushrooms extraction by working on functional mushroom extraction processes compatible with its existing infrastructure. Pure Extracts has a fully built CO 2 extraction facility built to European Union GMP standards and intends to seek EU GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) “ Ben Nikolaevsky ”

Ben Nikolaevsky

CEO and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Pure Extracts was supplied by the company for inclusion herein.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Pure Extracts include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Pure Extracts under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pure Extracts. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Pure Extracts will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.