Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Node and Gateway Market by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial, Consumer), and Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT node and gateway market was valued at USD 365.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to USD 563.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The major factors driving the IoT node and gateway industry growth are the development of internet connectivity, the growing use of wireless sensors and its networks, increased IP address space and better security solutions made available through IPv6, growth of application-specific MCUs and flexible SoC-type designs, and growing market of connectivity devices. Concerns regarding the security and privacy of user data act as restraints for the IoT node and gateway market.



Consumer electronics segment of consumer end-use application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The consumer electronics segment mainly comprises of smart consumer appliances. With the evolution of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost. Smart appliances, also known as intelligent appliances, have the ability to measure and control their energy usage and communicate it to homeowners and utility departments. These appliances can be connected to smart energy meters or home energy management systems and can help reduce electricity usage during off-peak hours. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the market of smart home appliances such as smart TVs, smart washing machines, smart refrigerators, and others.



BFSI segment of industrial end-use application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period



The growth of the BFSI segment in the IoT node and gateway market for industrial is driven by the increasing adoption of mPOS. Currently, customers use different devices for financial transactions, which allow banks to view their financial information and accordingly offer different services to them. Moreover, in case of car loans, IoT can also be used by insurers and financial institutes to collect the data related to vehicles through sensors and accordingly provide new loan schemes. Mass adoption of online banking, contactless payments, and mobile banking apps has increased significantly. Banks are trying to create intelligent and personalized customer cross-selling opportunities. Moreover, the demand for intelligent banking is also expected to create a demand for connectivity ICs, processors, and sensors, which are used in devices such as mPOS and smart kiosks.



Building automation subsegment of industrial end-use application to hold the largest share of IoT node and gateway market in 2020



The demand for more energy-efficient solutions, enhanced security, increased venture capital funding, as well as constant efforts to improve lifestyle, have led to the development of the building automation market. Building automation, which started with wired technology, has now entered the era of wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The Internet of Things (IoT) emphasizes the development of an integrated building automation system. This would allow for optimal utilization of the data gathered by the components of a building automation system. Also, the increased awareness toward energy conservation, stringent legislations and building directives, promotion of numerous smart grid technologies, and the availability of a number of open protocols are driving the growth of the building automation market.





Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 IoT Node and Gateway Market, 2020-2026 (USD Billion)

4.2 IoT Node and Gateway Market, By End-Use Application

4.3 IoT Node and Gateway Market in North America, By End-Use Application and Country

4.4 IoT Node and Gateway Market, By Consumer Application

4.5 IoT Node and Gateway Market, By Region



5 Market Overview



6 IoT Node and Gateway Market, By Hardware



7 IoT Node and Gateway Market, By End-use Application



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Intel Corporation

10.2.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.2.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

10.2.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated

10.2.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.2.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.2.7 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.2.8 Advantech Co. Ltd.

10.2.9 Dell Technologies

10.2.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

10.2.11 Notion

10.2.12 Helium Systems Inc.

10.2.13 Samsara Networks Inc.

10.2.14 Beep Inc.

10.2.15 Estimote Inc.

10.3 Key Innovators

10.3.1 Aaeon Technology Inc.

10.3.2 Nexcom International Co. Ltd

10.3.3 STMicroelectronics N.V.

10.3.4 Eutotech S.p.A.

10.3.5 Adlink Technology Inc.

