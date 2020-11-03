SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in “ The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020 .” LogicMonitor is among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2020 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, “Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations.” Forrester provided an overview of 28 solution providers for its “Now Tech: AI for IT Operations, Q4 2020” report, and selected a subset of 11 to evaluate in the Wave report.



“The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020” evaluates the strategy, current offering and market presence of vendors who provide platform solutions that leverage data to make smarter inferences on service health and provide a higher level of automation once those insights are found.

According to Forrester, LogicMonitor's platform “is strong at core infrastructure monitoring, detecting anomalies for IT operations teams, and microservices and container monitoring.” The report describes LogicMonitor as “keenly suited for enterprises that currently rely on multiple legacy tools to run their infrastructures and are looking to consolidate.”

LogicMonitor’s highest scores are in the Strategy category, which evaluates each vendor’s product vision, roadmap (including the ability to execute), go-to-market approach, partner ecosystem depth, overall market performance and commercial sales model. LogicMonitor received the highest possible score in the planned enhancements criteria. When describing LogicMonitor’s planned enhancements, the Forrester report states, “Future roadmap innovation doubles down on enhancing advanced analytics across the data lake and becoming a true end-to-end business insights platform.”

“We believe our placement as a Strong Performer in this report validates what our customers already know, namely that LogicMonitor’s breadth of capabilities available in a single, unified platform stands out from the crowd, especially when it comes to our overall product strategy and laser-focused execution of it,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer of LogicMonitor. “We’re particularly proud to have received the highest possible score in the planned enhancements criterion, because we firmly believe that we are creating the most comprehensive, extensible and intelligent monitoring and observability platform on the market, as we further expand our log intelligence capabilities and add application intelligence in 2021."

For complimentary access to “The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020,” visit www.logicmonitor.com/resource/forrester-aiops-wave .

