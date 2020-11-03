Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Five Leading Chinese 5G Module Brands and Their Product Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2019 was a seminal year for commercial 5G networks as the world's telecom heavyweights vied to gain a foothold. Therefore, the growing development of the 5G module market has been able to facilitate the development of IoT (Internet of Things) and have caught the communications industry's attention over the years.



This report analyzes the product portfolios and market development of five leading Chinese 5G module brands: Huawei, ZTE, Fibocom, Quectel, and SIMCom; looks into the progress of their 5G services and key issues facing the global mobile communications market to explore opportunities and future trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Current Status of the Worldwide 5G Module Market



2. Leading Vendors Product Development

2.1 Huawei

2.2 ZTE

2.3 Fibocom

2.4 Quectel

2.5 SIMCom



3. Key Product Trends

3.1 5G Modules to Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave Modes

3.2 Growing Demand for Purpose-built 5G Modules

3.3 High Pricing Likely to Push Back Market Growth



4. Key Industry Trends

4.1 Potential Demand for 5G Modules Emerges on Covid-19

4.2 5G Fuels IoT While IoT Drives 5G Module Sales

4.3 US Ban on Huawei Brings Opportunities for Taiwanese Vendors in the 5G Module Market



5 Analyst Perspective

5.1 Global 5G Module Supply to Target the Chinese Market in 2020

5.2 Taiwanese Vendors Can Use R&D Capabilities and Complete Supply Chain to Win International Orders



Appendix

Companies Mentioned



AeroJones Aviation Technology

AI-Link

Anritsu

BYD

Changan Automobile

China Mobile

China Telecom

CloudMinds

Cogent Communications

Dongfeng Motor Corp.

FAW

Fibocom

F-Ling Technology

GloDio

Great Wall Motor

Guodong Group

HISilicon

Hongdian Corp.

Huawei

Jianghuai Automobile

MediaTek

Nanjing Iveco

Neusoft

NR Electric

Quectel

SAIC Motor

Seres

SIMCom

Sunrise

TVU Networks

UNISOC

ZT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7w6hb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900