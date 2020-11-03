New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report: By Product, Test Type, Application, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982502/?utm_source=GNW



According to a report , the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is projected to generate a revenue of $10,012.9 million by 2030, and is predicted to progress at an 8.5% CAGR during the time period 2020–2030. The market is being driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing initiatives taken by various government and private organizations for raising awareness regarding autoimmune diseases, discovery of biomarkers, and surging strategic developments among major players.



On the basis of application, the autoimmune disease diagnostic market is divided into multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematous, scleroderma, Sjogren’s syndrome, sarcoidosis, myasthenia gravis, and others. Out of all these, the RA division is projected to register the highest CAGR in the near future, which can be attributed to the rising awareness programs that are being organized by public and private organizations, growing cases of RA, and discovery of new biomarkers for the diagnosis of this diseases.



Geographically, North America is predicted to advance at the fastest pace in the coming years in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. This can be owing to the widespread burden of autoimmune diseases, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of established players, growing geriatric population, and rising research activities.



The major players operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Trinity Biotech plc, Exagen Inc., Cambridge Life Sciences Limited, , HYCOR Biomedical, Grifols S.A., ELITech Group, PerkinElmer Inc., Inova Diagnostics, Adaltis S.r.l., ORGENTEC Diagnostika GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma Diagnostics Inc., and A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

