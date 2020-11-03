Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Priorities - Credit Card Users in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian credit card industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% during 2020 - 2025 due to the increasing popularity of credit cards and the growing trend of purchasing products first and paying later. The number of credit card users in India in 2019 touched 52 million. Yet there are only about 3 credit cards for every 100 people in India, when compared to 32 cards in the USA. This shows that there is higher penetration opportunity in India. With increasing popularity of credit cards, banks are focusing on urban and semi-urban markets in order to increase their share in the market.



This report unfolds the priorities of credit card users expressed through various online mediums such as social media, review websites and forums.



Major players operating in the country include HDFC Bank Ltd., SBI Cards, ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited and Kotak, among others.



What is covered in the report?

1. Introduction and a brief overview of the credit case usage in India

2. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

3. Analysis of thousands of user conversations happening on social media, review websites and forums

4. Detailed insights into the preferences of the credit card users who are using the credit cards to purchase various small ticket and big ticket items in India

5. Analysis of each of top category adoption drivers

6. Drill down into each of the category adoption driver along with the key themes of discussions

7. Sneak peek into the hot topics of discussion around the adoption of online fantasy sports in India



Key report benefits:



1. Gain better understanding of the credit card users in India

2. To assess the priorities of credit card users in India.

3. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of credit card users in India

4. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

5. Understand major competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to credit cards

2. Analysis of online user conversations

3. Top adoption drivers - why do users adopt credit cards in India

4. User verbatim - hear what users say

5. Brand equity - comparison of leading brands

6. Topics of discussion - what are users talking about?

Companies Mentioned

Axis Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

State Bank of India

