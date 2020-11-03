Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 4,360m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 23 was sold for an amount of ISK 500m at a yield of 2.62%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 500m at 2.62%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 23,900m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,780m at a yield of 3.16%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.780m ranging from 3.00% - 3.16%. %. In addition, the series was tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market makers. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 4,500m.

The CPI-linked issue ISLA CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,460m at a yield of 0.60%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2,080m ranging from 0.56% - 0.65%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 26,240m.

Trading is expected to commence on 10 November 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland.