The global aortic valve market is predicted to attain a revenue of $29,146.9 million by 2030, advancing at a 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a report . A key factor leading to the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of aortic regurgitation and aortic stenosis. Rheumatic heart disease (RHD) is the most common cause of aortic regurgitation.



When procedure is taken into consideration, the aortic valve market is divided into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery (MIS), between which, the MIS division held the major value share of the market in 2019. The division is further predicted to register the higher CAGR in the years to come. Minimally invasive aortic valve replacement is primarily done by utilizing the transfemoral approach that is allowed by the large diameter of the artery, thereby letting the catheter pass easily through it.



Geographically, the European region is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of aortic stenosis in Western European countries, according to the data published by the European Heart Journal. Some of the common treatments recommended for aortic stenosis are transcatheter aortic valve treatment and surgical valve replacement. Because of the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, the treatment rate is rising as well, thereby leading to the growth of the regional market.



Companies operating in the aortic valve market are focusing widely on business mergers, strategic partnerships, product launches, and trial and approvals for remaining competitive in the domain. Some of the key players in the domain are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, and Abbott Laboratories.

