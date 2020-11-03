Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlamydia Infections - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Chlamydia Infections (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Chlamydia Infections (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Chlamydia Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 1, 12 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 4 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Chlamydia Infections (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
Key benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Chlamydia Infections - Overview
Chlamydia Infections - Therapeutics Development
Chlamydia Infections - Therapeutics Assessment
Chlamydia Infections - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
Chlamydia Infections - Drug Profiles
PEG-2S - Drug Profile
Peptide to Inhibit CPAF for Chlamydia Infections - Drug Profile
PPCM - Drug Profile
Small Molecule for Chlamydia Infections - Drug Profile
Small Molecules to Block Virulence for Chlamydia Infections - Drug Profile
Small Molecules to Inhibit 16S rRNA for Gonorrhea and Chlamydia Infections - Drug Profile
solithromycin - Drug Profile
VPI-201 - Drug Profile
Chlamydia Infections - Dormant Projects
Chlamydia Infections - Product Development Milestones
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6m3ya
