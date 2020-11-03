Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction industry in the Netherlands has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic is expected to impact the growth across key sectors over the short to medium term and recovery is expected to be slow. Residential and commercial construction sectors are going to be worst affected though infrastructure construction sector is expected to maintain growth momentum, supported by public spending.
The construction industry in the Netherlands is expected to record a CAGR of 8.4% to reach EUR 100.3 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be EUR 21.2 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 3.3% during review period.
This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in the Netherlands, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Companies Mentioned
