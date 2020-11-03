New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Form, Nature, End Use, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978819/?utm_source=GNW

Colostrum contains a large amount of gamma globulins, i.e., antibodies that are produced by dairy animals against specific antigens to encounter many disease-producing organisms. Also, colostrum has a higher amount of vitamin A and various minerals. Goat colostrum shows similar nucleotide patterns as that of human and cow colostrum. The progression in the demand for functional foodstuffs is among the factors magnifying the demand for bovine and goat colostrum. Furthermore, COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food and beverages industry is a suffering serious disruption in supply chains and manufacturing due to lockdowns and office shutdowns. The governments of APAC countries are taking possible steps to reduce the effects of this outbreak by announcing lockdown, which is, however, impacting the revenue generated by various businesses in these countries. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 emergency would drastically impact the countries’ airports’ connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously forecasted growth prospects. This scenario would hinder the growth of bovine and goat colostrum market in Asia-Pacific in the coming years.



On the basis of form, the APAC bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into liquid, powder, and tablets and capsules.The powder segment led the market in 2018.



Colostrum powder is a versatile product and simple to use.It is a rich source of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, fats, growth hormones, digestive enzymes, and disease-fighting proteins (immunoglobulins) with extended shelf life.



Owing to the factors such as rising popularity of these products for boosting muscle strength and strengthening immunity, especially among bodybuilders, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the colostrum powder market in the coming years.Based on distribution channel, the APAC bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, medical stores/pharmacies, direct/b2b, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online distribution .



The direct/B2B segment dominated the APAC bovine and goat colostrum market in 2018, whereas the medical stores/pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2019–2027. In direct/B2B distribution channel, the bovine and goat colostrum products are directly sold to various companies producing pharmaceutical and animal nutrition products, dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, functional food, cosmetics, and infant formulae. Besides, the online distribution channel is also gaining popularity owing to the growing digitization.



The overall APAC bovine and goat colostrum market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the APAC bovine and goat colostrum market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC bovine and goat colostrum market.Alphatech SAS; Biostrum Nutritech Pvt.



Ltd.; Now Health Group, Inc.; Swanson; APS Biogroup; Colostrum BioTec GmbH; FARM-O-SAN; LA BELLE COLOSTRUM; and Biotaris B. V. are among the key players in the market in this region.

