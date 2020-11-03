New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Avocado Oil Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Nature, Variety, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978818/?utm_source=GNW

Avocado oil is gaining high popularity among the consumers due to rising awareness about the health benefits offered by avocado oil.



Avocado oil also has numerous benefits due to high content of antioxidants and healthy fats.Almost 70% of avocado oil consists of heart-healthy oleic acid, which is a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid.



Various studies show that avocado oil benefits heart health and helps in reducing blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels.Avocado oil is a good source of lutein, a carotenoid that is naturally found in eyes.



This nutrient improves eye health and also lowers the risk of age-related eye diseases. Some nutrients need fat in order to be absorbed by the body. One small study found that adding avocado oil to a salad with carrots, romaine lettuce and spinach, increased the absorption of carotenoids in the human body. Therefore, rising awareness among the consumers about the health benefits of avocado oil is projected to boost its demand over the forecast period.

Based on nature, the conventional segment led the APAC avocado oil market in 2018.Conventional methods of growing avocado include the use of a various chemical pesticides and fertilizers which can be bad for human health.



The soil composition of the avocado trees determine the feeding of avocado tree.Any deficiency in the soil is usually covered up by the use of fertilizers.



Avocado trees primarily require nitrogen, with a little amount of zinc. Critic tree fertilizers has been used by the farmers for the growth enhancement of avocado plants. . The outbreak of certain destructive pests has made it essential for the avocado growers to use certain pesticides to reduce the population of insects and avocado feeding mites.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to cause a loss of more than US$ 3 billion in Asia Pacific.The consequences can be even worse and totally depends on the spread of the virus.



The governments in the Asia Pacific region are taking possible steps to reduce the effects of the outbreak by announcing a lockdown. This is likely to affect the revenue generated by the market.

The overall APAC avocado oil market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the APAC avocado oil market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC avocado oil market. Major players operating in the market include Crofts ltd; La Tourangelle Inc.; Olivado USA; Sesajal S.A. de C.V.; and Spectrum Organics Products, LLC (Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)

