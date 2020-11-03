New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Enzyme ; Application ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978815/?utm_source=GNW





The growth of the Asia Pacific amniotic membrane market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rise in applications of amniotic membrane and growing geriatric population. However, the challenges in using amniotic membranes such as lack of adherence to biological site and issues with preservation are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Amniotic membrane transplantation technique has brought revolutionary changes in reconstructive eye surgery.Fast FDA approvals for amniotic membrane-based products such as suspensions and allografts to treat surgical wounds contribute to the growth of the amniotic membrane market.



Factors such as rising R&D investments in stem cell and regenerative medicine using cryopreservation technology would fuel the market growth.In the coming years, the market for the amniotic membrane will develop significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in the patient population, and the increase in healthcare spending.



Most of the countries in Asia Pacific are economically developing disposable income gradually. Various multinational companies are heavily investing in this region, and the rising number of AMT procedures in India and China are supporting growth of the amniotic membrane market.



Based on enzyme, the Asia Pacific amniotic membrane market is segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane. The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; whereas, the dehydrated amniotic membrane segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Asia Pacific amniotic membrane market is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and other. The surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the Asia Pacific amniotic membrane market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and research institute and academic institutes. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), World Health Organization (WHO), and National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care are among the major primary and secondary sources for the Asia Pacific Amniotic membrane market included in the report.

