RxAir’s patented kill chamber swirls air around its 10 inch UV-C light tubes for an extended period to destroy more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including coronaviruses and influenza.

Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine & Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center, says that additional measures, such as UV-C light disinfection, are needed to help prevent airborne transmission of COVID-19 and influenza.

Worcester, MA and Palm Springs, CA , Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It’s time to look more seriously at UV-C light air purification to help protect against airborne pathogens such as COVID-19, influenza, and pneumonia,” stated Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center , and a member of Vystar Corporation’s (OTCQB: VYST) Board of Directors.

The scientific and medical communities, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), agree that the primary method of COVID-19 and influenza transmission is via airborne means.1, 2 The cleanest room is instantly contaminated the instant an infected person enters and breaths, speaks, coughs or sneezes. “While face masks and social distancing are good preventative measures, we need additional measures, such as UV-C light disinfection, to help prevent airborne transmission,” Dr. Stone observed. “This is particularly true in severe cold weather areas where recommendations for socializing outdoors or opening windows for added ventilation for extended periods are not practical and/or possible.”

The CDC website “verifies that UV germicidal irradiation has been employed in the disinfection of drinking water, air, titanium implants, contact lenses and in the healthcare environment (i.e., operating rooms, isolation rooms, and biologic safety cabinets) for both destruction of airborne organisms or inactivation of microorganisms on surfaces.”3

Dr. Stone warns, “It is extremely important to look for UV-C light air purifiers that are FDA-cleared as Class II Medical Devices, such as Vystar’s RxAir 400® and Rx3000® air purifiers. These devices have been tested in EPA and FDA-certified laboratories as being effective and safe. To be effective, units must use the correct UV-C bulb wavelength and intensity and keep the air in close enough proximity to the bulbs for the necessary duration. Many devices that quickly pass air over small, low intensity UV lights are not effective and can give a false sense of security that puts users at risk.”

How does UV-C light work on COVID-19? - Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID 19, are RNA viruses enveloped in a lipid bilayer. 4 UV-C light in the 254 nm wavelength inactivates lipid viruses by damaging their DNA and RNA genetic material.4,5,6,7,8 UV light’s germicidal effectiveness is influenced by UV intensity, which is affected by distance.4

How does RxAir UV-C Light Air Purification work? --The RxAir UV-C light air purifier is uniquely effective because its patented “kill chamber” forces the air to spiral in close proximity around the three 10-inch UV-C tubes for an extended period of time, ensuring the proper 254 nm wavelength dosage for maximum microbicidal activity. 4, 6 , 9, 10, 11

RxAir 400 UV Light air purifier - inactivates or kills more than 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, providing up to six air changes per hour (ACH) for an 800 to 1000 sq. ft. area. 9, 10, 11

Rx3000 UV Light/HEPA air purifier - inactivates and captures 99.97% of viruses and pathogens on first pass with four to eight ACH for a 1500 sq. ft. surgical suite or infection control room or four ACH for a 3000 sq. ft. non-surgical room. 9, 10, 11

RxAir air purifiers are portable standalone units designed for use in a single room of a home, classroom, office, healthcare facility, restaurant or business. They can be valuable supplements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems by providing rooms with much higher ACH rates than the HVAC system while inactivating, rather than trapping, the pathogens.

Dr. Stone noted, “RxAir devices also reduce the number of active pathogens dropping onto surfaces, thus reducing risk of contact transmission. Another significant advantage is that RxAir UVC air purifiers function free of the chemicals, smells and residues that result from spray disinfectants.”

Is UV light safe? -- UV light is a known carcinogen that can harm the eyes and skin from just moments of direct exposure. RxAir protects consumers from exposure to the UV light by enclosing the bulbs within the unit. RxAir is completely safe for major reduction in ambient level of airborne coronaviruses in occupied spaces. This is a major contrast to UV-C robot- or ceiling- mounted unshielded UV-C lights that can only be used in vacant rooms.

UV-C Light and Indoor Air Quality -- Research shows that in addition to viruses and bacteria, allergenic pollens, mold, fungi and harmful pollutants contribute to poor indoor air quality (IAQ) that causes respiratory and heart disease, cancer, difficulty breathing, headaches, dizziness, and asthma.12 RxAir UV-C light air purifiers have been proven effective against harmful viral and bacterial pathogens (including multiple coronaviruses, H1N1, MRSA, pneumonia, strep, TB, measles, influenza, and the common cold), molds, and fungi in addition to neutralizing odors, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other indoor pollutants 5, 6, 7.

Supplementary vs Primary Disinfection -- The CDC currently recognizes UV-C light disinfection as a supplementary disinfection method,4 but that may change. Dr. Stone projected, “Just as the CDC recently began to acknowledge that Coronavirus SARS CoV-2 has airborne transmission, I believe they will recognize UV-C light as a primary disinfection method in occupied spaces.”

For information on how to become an RxAir/Rx3000 distributor and/or bulk pricing, contact

Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com

Financial Disclosure: Dr. Bryan Stone is a shareholder of Vystar Corp.

# # #



About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Vystar

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Distributor Opportunities: Steve Rotman, CEO, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

